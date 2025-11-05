Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Controversial Grand Designs project compared to a ‘prison’ by angry locals

Grand Designs 'castle' sparks outpouring of local anguish
  • A Grand Designs project in Wixford, Warwickshire, to construct a modern "castle" has generated considerable local backlash.
  • The 11,000 square foot structure, the largest ever featured on the Channel 4 programme, involved demolishing a 17th-century folly, drawing comparisons to a "prison" or "car park" from residents.
  • The couple behind the build, Piers and Emma, saw their budget spiral from an initial £2m to £5m, with an estimated further £1m needed to finish the project.
  • The unfinished "21st-century castle" is now listed for sale with Sotheby’s Realty for £7.95m, with the listing saying “final completion expected in 2025”.
  • Local villagers expressed strong, often negative, opinions about the "vanity project," though some found the ambitious build impressive.
