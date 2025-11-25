Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Graham Linehan found guilty of criminal damage but cleared of harassing trans activist

Moment Father Ted creator Linehan ‘whacked’ phone out of trans activist’s hand
  • Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan has been cleared of harassing transgender activist Sonia Brooks.
  • Linehan was, however, found guilty of criminal damage to Ms Brooks' mobile phone.
  • District Judge Briony Clarke ruled that Linehan's social media comments, while “deeply unpleasant”, did not amount to harassment as he rarely tagged Ms Brooks.
  • The judge determined Linehan damaged Ms Brooks' phone by knocking it to the ground after taking it out of anger outside a Westminster conference.
  • Linehan, who flew from Arizona for the judgment, had denied both charges and claimed his “life was made hell” by trans activists.
