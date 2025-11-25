Graham Linehan found guilty of criminal damage but cleared of harassing trans activist
- Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan has been cleared of harassing transgender activist Sonia Brooks.
- Linehan was, however, found guilty of criminal damage to Ms Brooks' mobile phone.
- District Judge Briony Clarke ruled that Linehan's social media comments, while “deeply unpleasant”, did not amount to harassment as he rarely tagged Ms Brooks.
- The judge determined Linehan damaged Ms Brooks' phone by knocking it to the ground after taking it out of anger outside a Westminster conference.
- Linehan, who flew from Arizona for the judgment, had denied both charges and claimed his “life was made hell” by trans activists.