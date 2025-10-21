Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Grace Wales Bonner confirmed to lead menswear at major fashion house

Reuters
Grace Wales Bonner will head up menswear at Hermes
Grace Wales Bonner will head up menswear at Hermes (Alamy/PA)
  • Grace Wales Bonner has been appointed menswear creative director at Hermes, with her first collection scheduled for January 2027.
  • Her appointment is part of a wider trend of new designers taking leadership roles at major fashion houses, including Chanel, Dior, and Gucci.
  • The fashion industry is undergoing significant design team reshuffles in an effort to recover from a two-year slump.
  • Separately, Matthieu Blazy, 40, launched his highly anticipated debut collection as creative director for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week.
  • Blazy's theatrical show, featuring a celestial theme and attended by celebrities, received a standing ovation, marking a new era for the heritage French fashion house.
