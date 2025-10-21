Grace Wales Bonner confirmed to lead menswear at major fashion house
- Grace Wales Bonner has been appointed menswear creative director at Hermes, with her first collection scheduled for January 2027.
- Her appointment is part of a wider trend of new designers taking leadership roles at major fashion houses, including Chanel, Dior, and Gucci.
- The fashion industry is undergoing significant design team reshuffles in an effort to recover from a two-year slump.
- Separately, Matthieu Blazy, 40, launched his highly anticipated debut collection as creative director for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week.
- Blazy's theatrical show, featuring a celestial theme and attended by celebrities, received a standing ovation, marking a new era for the heritage French fashion house.