Lawmakers cut deal to end federal government shutdown

Trump blames Democrats for government shutdown
  • A tentative deal was reached in the Senate to end a federal government shutdown, passing with a 60-40 vote.
  • The agreement would extend government funding until the end of January while further negotiations take place, including a vote to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies for one year.
  • It also includes provisions to reverse and block future White House-directed layoffs, a win for the president's rivals.
  • The deal still requires passage by the House of Representatives and the president's signature to become law, with uncertainty surrounding Republican leadership's support.
  • While moderate Democrats backed the compromise, progressives and some House Democrats expressed anger that subsidies were not passed outright, fearing they are now off the table.
