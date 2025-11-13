House passes bill to end government shutdown
- The House of Representatives voted to reopen the government, concluding the longest shutdown in American history, which lasted almost 43 days.
- The legislation passed with six Democrats joining all but two Republicans, despite most Democrats opposing it due to the exclusion of an extension for enhanced healthcare tax credits.
- President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill on Wednesday evening, following a similar vote in the Senate, where eight Democrats sided with Republicans.
- The shutdown originated from a dispute over extending Covid-era tax credits for Affordable Care Act health insurance, which could impact 24 million Americans with potential premium increases.
- Republicans raised objections to a provision allowing senators to sue the government for obtaining phone records, with Speaker Mike Johnson pledging to introduce separate legislation to repeal it.