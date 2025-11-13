Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

House passes bill to end government shutdown

Video Player Placeholder
Government shutdown to end, House approves funding through Jan. 30
  • The House of Representatives voted to reopen the government, concluding the longest shutdown in American history, which lasted almost 43 days.
  • The legislation passed with six Democrats joining all but two Republicans, despite most Democrats opposing it due to the exclusion of an extension for enhanced healthcare tax credits.
  • President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill on Wednesday evening, following a similar vote in the Senate, where eight Democrats sided with Republicans.
  • The shutdown originated from a dispute over extending Covid-era tax credits for Affordable Care Act health insurance, which could impact 24 million Americans with potential premium increases.
  • Republicans raised objections to a provision allowing senators to sue the government for obtaining phone records, with Speaker Mike Johnson pledging to introduce separate legislation to repeal it.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in