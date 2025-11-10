Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Senator Rand Paul threatens to delay government reopening over hemp language

Donald Trump says senators are close to agreeing deal to end government shutdown
  • Republican Senator of Kentucky Rand Paul is threatening to delay a final vote on a temporary spending bill designed to end the government shutdown.
  • Paul's objection is due to a provision within the bill that aims to prevent the unregulated sale of hemp-based products.
  • He wrote on X that there is “extraneous language” in the package that has nothing to do with the shutdown and would harm Kentucky's hemp farmers and small businesses.
  • Paul said he is “not delaying this bill” by asking for a simple vote on his amendment to remove the hemp-related provision from the package.
  • His refusal to agree to expedited legislative procedures could prolong the government shutdown by several days.
