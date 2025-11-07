Flight attendants sound the alarm about ‘ripple effect’ as US cuts flights
- The Association of Flight Attendants and the National Air Traffic Controllers Association are urging Congress to end the government shutdown.
- This appeal follows hundreds of flight cancellations and delays impacting 40 major airports across the country.
- Sara Nelson, AFA-CWA International president, highlighted concerns over safety and security risks, predicting a “ripple effect” on flight crews and the wider economy.
- Union members are already experiencing the economic consequences of the ongoing shutdown, according to Nelson.
- The situation is worsened by shortages of federal aviation workers, furloughs and fewer security personnel and air traffic controllers, leading to reduced flights and strained cabin crews.