FBI issues warning as its ‘eyes and ears go dark’ during shutdown
- FBI investigations have reportedly slowed or stalled due to the U.S. government shutdown, which has now reached its 30th day.
- A lack of funds is preventing the bureau from paying informants, making undercover drug or gun purchases, and covering essential operational travel.
- An FBI spokesperson and retired agents have warned that these funding gaps are putting national security at risk, with one former agent stating the FBI's “eyes and ears go dark” during a shutdown.
- It is reportedly impacting a wide range of investigations, including those related to national security, criminal activity, and white-collar crime.
- While special agents received payment last week, the continued uncertainty over funding for the majority of the workforce is causing concern about morale and the long-term impact on operations.