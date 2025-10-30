Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

FBI issues warning as its ‘eyes and ears go dark’ during shutdown

Trump economic guru Hassett offers blunt advice to federal workers going without paychecks during government shutdown
  • FBI investigations have reportedly slowed or stalled due to the U.S. government shutdown, which has now reached its 30th day.
  • A lack of funds is preventing the bureau from paying informants, making undercover drug or gun purchases, and covering essential operational travel.
  • An FBI spokesperson and retired agents have warned that these funding gaps are putting national security at risk, with one former agent stating the FBI's “eyes and ears go dark” during a shutdown.
  • It is reportedly impacting a wide range of investigations, including those related to national security, criminal activity, and white-collar crime.
  • While special agents received payment last week, the continued uncertainty over funding for the majority of the workforce is causing concern about morale and the long-term impact on operations.
