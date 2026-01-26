The drug that could treat gout – and reduce heart attack risk
- Medication used to treat gout, such as allopurinol, could also reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes when taken at the correct dose.
- Gout, a common form of arthritis caused by uric acid build-up, is already known to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.
- A study involving over 109,000 gout patients found that those on uric acid-lowering drugs had a lower risk of heart problems and fewer gout flare-ups over five years.
- The benefits were more pronounced in patients who achieved lower uric acid levels, specifically below 300 micromol/L, with the recommended target being below 360 micromol/L.
- Researchers from the University of Nottingham highlighted these findings as "very positive," noting it is the first study to demonstrate this specific cardiovascular benefit.