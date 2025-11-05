Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tributes paid to ‘formidable’ head of UK’s richest family

Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja Passes Away
  • Gopichand Hinduja, the 85-year-old head of Britain's richest family and co-chair of the Hinduja Group, died in London on Tuesday.
  • In a family, they said Hunduja will “be remembered for his formidable work” and recalled his “infectious humour and strong leadership”.
  • Known as GP, he transformed the family's modest trading business into a vast multinational conglomerate with interests in automotive, banking, oil, and media.
  • Under his leadership, the Hinduja Group expanded globally, notably acquiring Gulf Oil International and Ashok Leyland, and now operates in 30 countries with 200,000 employees.
  • The Hinduja family, with a net worth of £35.3bn, topped the latest Sunday Times Rich List, and his final project was the £1.4bn luxury hotel in London's former War Office.
