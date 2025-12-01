Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Your employer may now be able to read your texts. Here’s why

Businesses can now intercept and view SMS, MMS and RCS messages
Businesses can now intercept and view SMS, MMS and RCS messages (Getty/iStock)
  • Google has introduced a new Android operating system feature that allows employers to monitor workers' text messages on company-issued devices.
  • The update enables businesses to intercept and view SMS, MMS, and RCS messages, including those that are edited or deleted, for compliance and investigative purposes.
  • This capability is designed to help companies meet regulatory requirements from entities like the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and to aid in internal investigations or HR disputes.
  • Third-party archival applications integrate directly with Google Messages on fully managed work devices, notifying IT organisations of message activity.
  • While employees will receive a notification when the feature is in use, it may raise privacy concerns for workers, though encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp are unaffected.
