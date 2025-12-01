Your employer may now be able to read your texts. Here’s why
- Google has introduced a new Android operating system feature that allows employers to monitor workers' text messages on company-issued devices.
- The update enables businesses to intercept and view SMS, MMS, and RCS messages, including those that are edited or deleted, for compliance and investigative purposes.
- This capability is designed to help companies meet regulatory requirements from entities like the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and to aid in internal investigations or HR disputes.
- Third-party archival applications integrate directly with Google Messages on fully managed work devices, notifying IT organisations of message activity.
- While employees will receive a notification when the feature is in use, it may raise privacy concerns for workers, though encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp are unaffected.