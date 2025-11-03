Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Google pulls AI tool after it falsely accuses US Senator of serious crime

Google has removed Gemma from its AI Studio platform
Google has removed Gemma from its AI Studio platform (REUTERS)
  • Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn accused Google's AI model, Gemma, of fabricating criminal allegations against her.
  • Blackburn claimed Gemma produced fake links to non-existent news articles alleging sexual misconduct when asked if she had been accused of rape.
  • In a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Senator Blackburn criticised the incident as defamation and part of a "consistent pattern of bias against conservatives", calling for the AI tool's shutdown.
  • Google responded by stating that "hallucinations" are a known issue with smaller open-source AI models like Gemma, which is intended for developers and researchers, not for consumer factual queries.
  • As a result, Google removed Gemma from its AI Studio platform, though it remains accessible to developers via its application programming interface (API).
