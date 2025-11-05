Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fortnite developer and Google finally reach settlement after five-year battle

Google and Epic Games agree to delay app store deadline
  • Epic Games and Google have reached a comprehensive settlement in their five-year legal dispute concerning Google's Android Play Store.
  • The agreement, filed in a San Francisco federal court, aims to make Android a more competitive platform for users and developers.
  • Epic, the creator of Fortnite, previously secured a victory when a federal appeals court upheld a jury verdict that condemned Google’s Android app store as an illegal monopoly.
  • Although specific terms remain sealed, the settlement broadly aligns with a previous ruling requiring Google to allow rival third-party app stores.
  • The proposed agreement also limits Google's in-app transaction commissions, which were previously 15-30 per cent, to a new range of 9-20 per cent.
