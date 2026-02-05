Gondola reopens after mechanical issue prompted rescue
- Nearly 70 skiers were rescued after a gondola stalled at Gore Mountain, a ski resort in upstate New York.
- The incident occurred on Wednesday morning due to a mechanical alignment issue, affecting about 67 guests across 15 cabins.
- The rescue operation, which involved lowering skiers to the ground using cables and wires, took about two hours to complete.
- All guests were safely brought down, and no injuries were reported following the evacuation.
- The Northwoods gondola at Gore Mountain reopened for service on Thursday morning.
