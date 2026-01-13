Dashcam footage shows high-speed chase before golfer mowed down on course
- Dash-cam footage shows a driver leading police on a high-speed chase before a deadly incident on a golf course.
- John McDonald, 52, has admitted causing the death of Suzanne Cherry, 62, after she was struck by his van at Aston Wood Golf Club in Shenstone in April 2025.
- Ms Cherry, a mother-of-three, was playing golf with her husband when she was hit, and she died four days later in hospital.
- McDonald pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and is being sentenced at Worcester Crown Court.
- His son Johnny McDonald, 23, and Brett Delaney, 35, are being sentenced alongside him for conspiracy to commit fraud by carrying out substandard roof work.