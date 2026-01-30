Gold prices slump after wild day on Wall St ends with a whimper
- Markets experienced a decline in shares and gold prices on Friday, following a day of dramatic swings on Wall Street.
- Microsoft's stock tumbled 10%, marking its worst performance in nearly six years, despite the company reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly profits.
- Tesla shares also fell by 3.5% after the electric vehicle manufacturer announced a significantly lower profit for the latest quarter compared to the previous year.
- The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after considerable intraday volatility, while the Nasdaq composite recorded a 0.7% decrease.
- Gold prices dropped 2.8% to $5,205 per ounce, and silver declined 4.1%, as investors continue to seek safer assets amidst global economic and political uncertainties.
