Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Gold price reaches another record as experts predict continued increase

The surging price of gold
The surging price of gold (Alamy/PA)
  • Gold prices soared to an unprecedented high, breaching $5,000 an ounce on Monday, following a 64% increase in 2025 and over 17% this year.
  • The surge is attributed to escalating global uncertainties, sustained safe-haven demand, US monetary policy easing, and robust central bank buying, particularly from China.
  • Investor confidence was further impacted by recent erratic decision-making from the Trump administration, including threats of tariffs on European allies and Canada.
  • Other precious metals also experienced significant gains, with silver hitting a record 109.44,platinumreaching109.44,platinumreaching2,891.6, and palladium achieving a three-year high.
  • Analysts forecast continued upside for gold, with prices potentially peaking around $5,500 later this year, despite expected periodic pullbacks.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in