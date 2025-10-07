Gold price tops $4,000 for the first time ever
- The price of gold has surpassed $4,000 per ounce for the first time ever, driven by global instability and uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's policies.
- This surge is attributed to a depreciating US dollar, anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, and the nation's growing debts, which led to a Moody's credit downgrade.
- Money managers, investors, and central banks worldwide are increasingly turning to gold as a safe haven, reflecting a lack of confidence in US institutions and the dollar's declining value.
- International market shocks, including the Japanese yen's drop after Sanae Takaichi's election and the French Prime Minister's swift resignation, have further propelled investors towards gold.
- Experts like Ken Griffin express concern over the shift away from the dollar, while Goldman Sachs has raised its 2026 gold price forecast to $4,900 per ounce.