Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Gold price tops $4,000 for the first time ever

Bets Against the Dollar Boost Gold & Bitcoin
  • The price of gold has surpassed $4,000 per ounce for the first time ever, driven by global instability and uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's policies.
  • This surge is attributed to a depreciating US dollar, anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, and the nation's growing debts, which led to a Moody's credit downgrade.
  • Money managers, investors, and central banks worldwide are increasingly turning to gold as a safe haven, reflecting a lack of confidence in US institutions and the dollar's declining value.
  • International market shocks, including the Japanese yen's drop after Sanae Takaichi's election and the French Prime Minister's swift resignation, have further propelled investors towards gold.
  • Experts like Ken Griffin express concern over the shift away from the dollar, while Goldman Sachs has raised its 2026 gold price forecast to $4,900 per ounce.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in