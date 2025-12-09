Owners of Goa nightclub flee India after fire leaves 25 dead
- A deadly fire at the Birch By Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, India, resulted in the deaths of 25 people, including 21 staff members and a family of four.
- The club's owners, brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, fled to Phuket, Thailand, just hours after the incident on 7 December.
- Goa police are coordinating with Interpol to locate and arrest the Luthra brothers, stating their departure indicates an intent to avoid investigation.
- Preliminary investigations suggest the nightclub failed to follow fire safety regulations, with reports indicating fireworks set off inside caused the blaze.
- Five individuals, including the chief general manager, bar manager, and operations head, have been arrested in connection with the incident.