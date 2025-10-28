Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Warning to all Gmail users after 183 million email passwords are leaked

Millions of Gmail accounts are impacted
Millions of Gmail accounts are impacted (Getty/iStock)
  • Gmail users have been alerted to a significant data breach affecting an estimated 183 million email accounts.
  • The leaked data includes both email addresses and their associated passwords, potentially allowing hackers access to linked logins.
  • The breach, which occurred in April, was recently highlighted by the data breach tracking website Have I Been Pwned.
  • This compromised information was reportedly aggregated from a wider hack across various internet sources.
  • Users are advised to check their accounts on Have I Been Pwned, change their Gmail passwords, and enable two-factor authentication for enhanced security.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in