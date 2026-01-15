Invisible cancer-causing chemical discovered in children’s playgrounds
- Residues of glyphosate, a weedkiller linked to cancer and other serious health conditions, have been detected in children's play parks across the south of England.
- Pesticide Action Network UK (PAN UK) found glyphosate and its toxic breakdown product, AMPA, in eight out of 13 play areas tested, including on slides and swings.
- The contamination is believed to stem from the widespread use of glyphosate by UK councils for weed removal in public spaces, rather than agricultural run-off.
- Campaigners are urging all UK councils to cease using pesticides and are calling for nationwide bans on glyphosate in public areas, citing the example of Hackney Council which is pesticide-free.
- The UK government is scheduled to launch a public consultation in early 2026 regarding the reapproval of glyphosate, with children's health advocates pushing for a complete ban in public spaces.