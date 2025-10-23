Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Landmark study changes what we know about gluten sensitivity

Coeliac Disease Or Gluten Intolerance? Here's the Difference
  • A new study suggests that over one in ten people globally affected by gluten sensitivity may be mistaken about its true cause.
  • Published in The Lancet, the review distinguishes coeliac disease from non-coeliac gluten sensitivity (NCGS), challenging long-held assumptions.
  • Researchers found that most individuals with NCGS are not reacting to gluten itself, but rather to fermentable carbohydrates (Fodmaps) or other wheat components.
  • The study indicates that symptoms are often influenced by people's expectations and prior experiences with food, with many showing no real gluten reaction beyond a placebo effect.
  • These findings suggest NCGS could be part of the gut-brain interaction spectrum, akin to conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), rather than a distinct gluten-triggered disorder, impacting diagnosis and treatment.
