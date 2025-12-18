Global temperatures to stay alarmingly high through 2026
- The Met Office forecasts global temperatures in 2026 to reach an estimated 1.46C above pre-industrial levels, indicating a persistent "warming surge".
- This would mark the fourth consecutive year exceeding 1.4C above the 1850-1900 baseline, with previous global temperatures not having exceeded 1.3C before this surge.
- While 1.46C is below the record 1.55C observed in 2024, 2026 would still rank among the four warmest years ever recorded.
- The crucial 1.5C threshold of the Paris Agreement was first temporarily breached in 2024, and the Met Office suggests 2026 could also surpass this critical limit.
- Scientists repeatedly warn that every fraction of a degree makes a difference in avoiding the worst effects of climate change, with the UN indicating the world is still on track for warming significantly above Paris Agreement targets.