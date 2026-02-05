Global Sumud Flotilla to set sail for Gaza again
- The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) has announced its largest mission to date, aiming to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza by both land and sea.
- About 3,000 participants from over 100 countries are expected to set sail for the Gaza Strip on 29 March.
- The mission, described as a "nonviolent effort," will include medical professionals, eco-builders, and war crimes investigators, departing from various Mediterranean ports.
- A large humanitarian land convoy, carrying medical aid and food, is also planned to join the sea mission.
- This initiative follows a previous GSF mission last October, where nearly 500 activists, including Greta Thunberg, were arrested after their boats were intercepted by the Israeli military.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks