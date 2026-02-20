Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mandelson’s lobbying firm Global Counsel falls into administration as clients cut ties

Mandelson seen leaving his house in London
  • Global Counsel, the advisory firm co-founded by Peter Mandelson, has collapsed into administration.
  • The firm's collapse is attributed to the scandal surrounding Mandelson's historical links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Global Counsel has ceased trading, resulting in the redundancy of its UK staff.
  • Administrators from Interpath have been appointed to oversee the London-based lobbying business.
  • The firm suffered a significant financial impact after a swathe of customers cut ties, forcing directors to appoint administrators.
