Mandelson’s lobbying firm Global Counsel falls into administration as clients cut ties
- Global Counsel, the advisory firm co-founded by Peter Mandelson, has collapsed into administration.
- The firm's collapse is attributed to the scandal surrounding Mandelson's historical links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- Global Counsel has ceased trading, resulting in the redundancy of its UK staff.
- Administrators from Interpath have been appointed to oversee the London-based lobbying business.
- The firm suffered a significant financial impact after a swathe of customers cut ties, forcing directors to appoint administrators.
