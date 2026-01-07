Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Widow campaigns for major change to brain tumour care

Undated family handout of Ellie James with her husband Owain who died in 2024 from a type of brain tumour known as a glioblastoma
Undated family handout of Ellie James with her husband Owain who died in 2024 from a type of brain tumour known as a glioblastoma (Family Handout/PA Wire)
  • Ellie James is campaigning for a new law, dubbed 'Owain's Law', after her husband, Owain, died in 2024 from a glioblastoma.
  • The proposed law seeks to grant patients the legal right to have their tumour tissue frozen and stored after surgery, enabling personalised treatments and genetic tests.
  • Owain's access to a crucial personalised vaccine treatment was severely limited because most of his tumour tissue was not frozen, rendering it unusable.
  • Mrs James believes her husband would still be alive if such a law had been in place, highlighting an inconsistent 'postcode lottery' in NHS brain cancer care.
  • The issue of patient consent and tissue storage is scheduled for discussion in a Westminster Hall debate.
In full

