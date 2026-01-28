Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How your pillow could be affecting your eye health

Glaucoma Awareness Month: Why early detection can make a difference
  • A new study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology suggests that sleeping with two pillows may increase internal eye pressure in glaucoma patients.
  • Researchers found that eye pressure rose in over two-thirds (67 per cent) of patients when lying on pillows compared to lying flat.
  • The study indicates this increased pressure may be due to the compression of the jugular vein, which takes blood from the head back to the heart.
  • Ultrasounds on healthy volunteers confirmed that a high-pillow position led to significant constriction of the jugular vein's lumen.
  • Experts suggest that glaucoma patients could benefit from avoiding sleeping postures that cause this compression, though further research is required.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in