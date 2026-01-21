Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The common eye condition set to surge in the UK

Video Player Placeholder
Glaucoma Types, Risks, and Importance of Regular Eye Check-ups, watch video
  • Researchers warn of a 60 per cent rise in glaucoma cases in the UK by 2060, labelling it a "demographic timebomb" that could lead to blindness if left untreated.
  • New analysis suggests over 1.1 million people in the UK currently have glaucoma, a figure higher than previous estimates, with many unaware they have the condition.
  • Glaucoma damages the optic nerve and typically develops slowly without symptoms, making early diagnosis crucial to prevent irreversible sight loss.
  • Experts are calling for "serious planning and action now," including annual eye checks for those in middle age and awareness campaigns to address late diagnosis.
  • The study, published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, highlights the need to expand ophthalmology services to meet the anticipated increase in demand for care.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in