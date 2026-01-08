Man struck by falling lamppost that wasn’t properly inspected by council
- Glasgow City Council has been ordered to pay £80,000 after a man was hit by a falling lamppost in June 2023.
- Colin Shaw sustained life-changing injuries in the incident and requested privacy as he continues his recovery and rehabilitation.
- The council admitted liability at Glasgow Sheriff Court, acknowledging that the lamppost was not properly inspected.
- A council spokesperson apologised for the harm caused and confirmed that maintenance procedures for the city's street lighting network have been updated and improved.
- Glasgow City Council has also allocated an additional £7.5 million to replace outdated and damaged lampposts across the city over the next three years.