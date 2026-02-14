Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Queen honours Gisele Pelicot’s ‘extraordinary dignity and courage’

Gisele Pelicot: 'I was sacrificed on the altar of vice'
  • French rape survivor Gisele Pelicot received a personal letter of support from Queen Camilla, who commended her "extraordinary dignity and courage".
  • Ms Pelicot's former husband, Dominique Pelicot, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drugging and raping her and allowing other men to assault her over nearly a decade.
  • A total of 50 men were convicted in connection with the abuse, with 47 found guilty of rape, receiving a combined sentence of 428 years.
  • Ms Pelicot bravely waived her right to anonymity, asserting that the shame should fall upon her abusers, not herself.
  • Queen Camilla, a long-time campaigner against domestic violence and sexual abuse, has dedicated her royal charity work to supporting victims of sexual assault.
