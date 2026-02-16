Pioneering feminist says Gisele Pelicot is a ‘symbol of strength’
- Pioneering feminist Gloria Steinem has paid tribute to Gisele Pelicot, the survivor at the centre of France's largest rape trial.
- Steinem's tribute was broadcast during a Newsnight interview on Sunday, 15 February, where she expressed her gratitude to Ms Pelicot.
- In December 2024, Ms Pelicot's husband, Dominique Pelicot, was convicted and imprisoned for drugging and raping her and allowing other men to assault her.
- Ms Pelicot bravely waived her right to anonymity, which resulted in the trial being held in public.
- Steinem praised Ms Pelicot as a 'symbol of strength, of endurance, of kindness, of honesty,' acknowledging her significant impact.
