Beloved giraffe dies after tragic accident at zoo
- Kiko, a 13-year-old endangered male Masai giraffe at the Toronto Zoo, tragically died last Thursday after getting caught in a door within his habitat.
- The giraffe, who was being treated for a hoof injury, panicked when caught, leading to fatal injuries due to the delicate anatomy of his species.
- Kiko was a crucial part of a breeding program at the Toronto Zoo, having sired two calves, with a third due early this year.
- Masai giraffes are an endangered species, with their population having declined by nearly 50 percent over three decades, though conservation efforts have seen a slow growth recently.
- A full postmortem is being conducted at the University of Guelph, and the Toronto Zoo is investigating the incident while also supporting the pregnant female giraffe, Mstari.