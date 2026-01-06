Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Beloved giraffe dies after tragic accident at zoo

Related: Keeping giraffes warm at ZooTampa
  • Kiko, a 13-year-old endangered male Masai giraffe at the Toronto Zoo, tragically died last Thursday after getting caught in a door within his habitat.
  • The giraffe, who was being treated for a hoof injury, panicked when caught, leading to fatal injuries due to the delicate anatomy of his species.
  • Kiko was a crucial part of a breeding program at the Toronto Zoo, having sired two calves, with a third due early this year.
  • Masai giraffes are an endangered species, with their population having declined by nearly 50 percent over three decades, though conservation efforts have seen a slow growth recently.
  • A full postmortem is being conducted at the University of Guelph, and the Toronto Zoo is investigating the incident while also supporting the pregnant female giraffe, Mstari.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in