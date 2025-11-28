Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Armani names new board of directors

Giorgio Armani closes 2025 Armani Privé show in final public appearance months before death
  • Italian fashion house Armani has announced a new eight-member board to navigate the company's transition following the death of its founder, Giorgio Armani, in September.
  • The board includes prominent figures such as former Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri and former Armani executive John Hooks, selected by the Armani Foundation and the designer’s heirs.
  • This strategic move comes after Giorgio Armani’s passing at the age of 91, with the new board and CEO Giuseppe Marsocci now leading the fashion empire.
  • The late designer had instructed his heirs to sell an initial 15 per cent minority stake in his business within 18 months of his death.
  • Chairman Leo Dell’Orco stated that the board’s composition ensures the continuation, enhancement, and modernisation of Mr Armani's vision, business model, and ethical values.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in