Meloni treated to ‘Happy Birthday’ singalong by Japanese counterpart
- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was serenaded by Japanese officials, including Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, for her 49th birthday during a visit to Tokyo.
- Footage posted on Ms Meloni's X account showed officials singing 'Happy Birthday' in Italian and presenting her with a cake.
- The visit coincided with the 160th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and Japan, which began in 1866.
- Ms Takaichi said that the occasion provided an opportunity to “elevate” the relationship between the two nations.
- Ms Meloni confirmed that both countries agreed to collaborate on strengthening supply chains, with a particular focus on critical minerals.