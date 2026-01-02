Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Men charged after pensioner ‘carried on top of car for a mile’ in hit-and-run

Pensioner killed after hit-and-run in Gillingham
Pensioner killed after hit-and-run in Gillingham (Getty Images)
  • An elderly pedestrian died after being struck by a car and carried for approximately a mile in Gillingham, Kent, on Monday 29 December.
  • The victim was believed to have been hit on the A289 Gads Hill, with his body later discovered on Grange Road.
  • The car involved was found nearby, and its two occupants fled the scene on foot.
  • Albert Matraxhiu, 28, has been charged with death by dangerous driving, and Erald Paci, 29, with perverting the course of justice.
  • Both men are Albanian nationals and were remanded to appear in court.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in