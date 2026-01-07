Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gift card warning issued as staggering $23 billion remains unused

Family accidentally buys $10,000 of incorrect Disney gift cards
  • An estimated $23 billion worth of gift cards remain unused in the U.S., or an average of $244 per person.
  • National Use Your Gift Card Day, an annual financial awareness campaign, takes place on January 17 to encourage consumers to redeem these cards.
  • Tracy Tilson, the campaign's founder, urges people to locate and spend their unused gift cards to avoid leaving “free money” behind.
  • The campaign suggests a simple three-step process for consumers: find the card, use it, and enjoy the purchase.
  • Unwanted gift card balances can be donated to non-profit organisations, and retailers are encouraged to partner with charities for redemptions.
