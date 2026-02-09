Ghislaine Maxwell set to give testimony in Jeffrey Epstein investigation
- Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking, is scheduled for a deposition with the House Oversight Committee Monday.
- Her lawyer, David Oscar Markus, has stated that Maxwell plans to invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, citing her ongoing appeals.
- Markus said Maxwell's decision to remain silent could be reversed if she were to receive clemency, though no such interest has been expressed by the president.
- The deposition is part of the committee's ongoing investigation into the government's handling of the cases against Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell, with some lawmakers alleging potential cover-ups.
- This development follows the recent release of three million pages of documents from the government's Epstein file by the Justice Department, mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
