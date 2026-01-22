Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell to appear before US Congress for Epstein investigation

This undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)
  • Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for sex trafficking, is scheduled to appear virtually before the US House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on 9 February.
  • Her lawyers have stated she intends to invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and will not testify, describing the planned appearance as 'political theatre'.
  • Committee chairman James Comer hopes Maxwell will change her mind, while Democrats have been pushing for contempt of Congress charges against her for previously defying a subpoena.
  • Maxwell's legal team has requested that her testimony be deferred until her petitions in New York courts to have her conviction vacated are resolved, citing potential prejudice to her constitutional claims.
  • The committee is also advancing contempt of Congress resolutions against Bill and Hillary Clinton for not complying with subpoenas related to their friendships with Jeffrey Epstein, amidst criticism of the US Justice Department for not releasing all Epstein-related documents.
