Why people in Ghana are embracing the Fugu after president was mocked

Ghana’s president John Dramani Mahama visits Zambian leader Hakainde Hichilema in a Fugu
Ghana’s president John Dramani Mahama visits Zambian leader Hakainde Hichilema in a Fugu (Ghana Presidency)
  • Ghana's traditional fugu smock is experiencing a significant surge in popularity, boosting sales for local traders and artisans.
  • The trend was unexpectedly sparked by online mockery of President John Dramani Mahama wearing the attire, which led to a strong cultural defence.
  • Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie officially declared Wednesdays as 'Fugu Day' on 10 February, further cementing the garment's widespread adoption.
  • While demand has increased, traditional production methods and reliance on imported yarn pose challenges for weavers to scale up output.
  • The fugu, historically significant and worn by Ghana's first president, is now being reinterpreted by modern designers and is part of a broader 'Wear Ghana' campaign.

