German president welcomed by King Charles and Queen Camilla for historic state visit

Prince and Princess Of Wales welcome German president for first state visit in 27 years
  • German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender began a historic state visit to the UK.
  • The royal couple were initially greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales at Heathrow Airport.
  • They were then warmly met by the King and Queen at Windsor, enjoying a colourful carriage ride and a 41-gun royal salute.
  • This marks the first state visit by a German president in 27 years, following the King and Queen's visit to Germany in 2023.
  • The visit includes a lavish state banquet at Windsor Castle and future engagements such as laying flowers at the late Queen Elizabeth II's tomb.
