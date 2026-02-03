Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Inside Germany’s €35bn plan to defend itself from space

Tensions between Germany and Poland fuel security fears amid Russian aggression
  • Germany is set to invest €35 billion (£30 billion) in its military space capabilities, including spy satellites, spaceplanes, and offensive lasers.
  • This ambitious spending plan aims to counter escalating orbital threats from Russia and China, according to Major General Michael Traut, head of the German Space Command.
  • Germany intends to construct an encrypted military constellation of over 100 satellites, known as SATCOM Stage 4, emulating the US Space Development Agency model.
  • Funding will be channelled into intelligence-gathering satellites, sensors, and systems designed to disrupt adversary spacecraft, including lasers and equipment capable of targeting ground-based infrastructure.
  • Major General Traut emphasised that Germany will not field destructive weapons in orbit that could generate debris, but will utilise non-kinetic options such as jamming, lasers, and inspector satellites.
