Germany activates first part huge new missile defence system

Germany’s new Arrow 3 missile defence system
  • Germany has officially inaugurated the initial components of its advanced Arrow 3 missile defence system, acquired from Israel.
  • The first operational elements were unveiled at the Schönewalde base, south of Berlin, with further installations planned across the country.
  • Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stated the system provides Germany with early-warning and protection against long-range ballistic missiles, a unique capability among European partners.
  • This strategic move aims to bolster Germany's aerial protection following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and secure its central role in European defence.
  • The system, developed jointly by Israel and the United States, was acquired by Germany in a deal worth 3.8 billion euros, signed in September 2023.
