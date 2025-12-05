Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Germany is bringing back military service

Russia-Ukraine war: Germany pledges $150 mn military aid to Ukraine
  • German lawmakers have approved a government initiative to significantly increase military recruitment, driven by escalating concerns regarding the threat posed by Russia.
  • From January 2026, all 18-year-olds in Germany will receive a questionnaire about joining the armed forces, which will be mandatory for men and voluntary for women.
  • The proposal includes mandatory medical examinations for young men, aiming to boost military personnel to 260,000 and reservists to 200,000 over the next decade.
  • While the plan stops short of fully reintroducing conscription, it explicitly retains the option for compulsory service for a limited number of individuals if circumstances necessitate it.
  • Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Germany is becoming a "pacesetter for defence in Europe" and that the new legislation represents a "decisive step" for the nation's defence capability.
