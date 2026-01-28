Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Travel warning issued for US state with tourists urged to ‘remain calm’

ICE officers blocked from Ecuadoran consulate in Minneapolis
  • Travelers visiting the United States have been warned to be cautious if they’re visiting Minneapolis after violent clashes over the shooting of two American citizens.
  • Germany issued a warning this week, telling its citizens to “be vigilant and avoid crowds where violence may occur” if they’re visiting the city in Minnesota. The warning also made note of recent winter storms and heavy snowfall that has created dangerous conditions.
  • In a section titled, “Demonstrations/Clashes with Migration and Security Authorities,” the statement warned travelers to stay informed through local media and “remain calm and follow the instructions of the authorities and local security forces.”
  • Protests have broken out in Minneapolis and across the U.S. after federal immigration officers conducting large scale raids shot and killed two American citizens in Minneapolis in a matter of weeks.
  • Trump has been urged to tone down his aggressive immigration enforcement strategies as a result, and he sent his border czar to the city this week to help ease tensions and take charge of the operation.
