Why Germany will resume arms exports to Israel
- Germany is set to lift its suspension on certain weapons sales to Israel from next week, with exports recommencing on 24 November.
- The decision follows a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which a German government spokesperson stated has "stabilised in recent weeks", alongside efforts to increase humanitarian aid and secure long-term peace.
- The initial suspension, announced in August, targeted weapons and systems deemed potentially usable in Gaza amid growing public pressure over the conflict.
- Germany stands as the second-largest arms exporter to Israel, after the United States, and remains committed to fostering a lasting peace based on a two-state solution.
- This development occurs as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to oppose any attempts to establish a Palestinian state, ahead of a UN Security Council vote on a US proposal for an international stabilisation force in Gaza.