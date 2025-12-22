Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

George Conway files paperwork to run for Congress in New York

George Conway compares President Donald Trump to Tony Soprano
  • George Conway, a lawyer and prominent critic of President Donald Trump, has filed paperwork to run for Congress in New York as a Democrat.
  • He is seeking the 12th congressional seat, which is being vacated by retiring Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler, and has submitted documents to the Federal Election Commission.
  • Conway, previously a conservative whose ex-wife Kellyanne served as a senior aide to Donald Trump, is described by a source as a "seasoned fighter against Trump and Trumpism" considering taking his fight to Congress.
  • His decision to run as a Democrat underscores his significant shift away from the Republican Party, and he joins about a dozen other candidates in the crowded race for the Manhattan district.
  • Conway, 62, hinted at his political aspirations by departing his podcast, with the Democratic primary scheduled for June and the general election in November.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in