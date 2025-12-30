Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

George Clooney sends blunt message to TV networks over Trump lawsuits

George and Amal Clooney become French after naturalisation process
  • George Clooney criticized ABC and CBS for settling defamation lawsuits with Donald Trump, arguing that challenging them would have left the United States in a better position.
  • He expressed concern that Bari Weiss, the new editor-in-chief of CBS News, is “dismantling” the network and leading it in a “MAGA-friendly” direction.
  • Clooney highlighted that ABC paid Trump $15 million and Paramount/CBS paid $16 million to settle defamation claims, with the latter settlement being investigated by House Democrats as a potential “bribe.”
  • Drawing parallels to his role as Edward R. Murrow, Clooney stressed his worry about the state of the free press and the public's ability to discern reality.
  • The actor, who once knew Trump well, emphasized that some journalists have abandoned their mission to hold the powerful to account, calling it a “very trying time.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in