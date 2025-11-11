Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Campaigners call penguin captivity at Sea Life London aquarium ‘un-British’

Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum have co-signed an open letter, demanding an immediate review into the welfare conditions of the penguins.
Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum have co-signed an open letter, demanding an immediate review into the welfare conditions of the penguins. (Born Free/PA)
  • A cross-party group of 75 MPs and animal welfare campaigners are calling for the release of 15 gentoo penguins from Sea Life London Aquarium.
  • Campaigners describe the penguins' captivity as “un-British”, alleging they are trapped in a basement without sunlight or fresh air for 14 years.
  • An open letter has been sent to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, urging a review of the penguins' welfare and their relocation to a more suitable facility.
  • Prominent figures like Feargal Sharkey and Chris Packham have backed the campaign, with a petition by Freedom For Animals gathering over 37,000 signatures.
  • Sea Life London Aquarium maintains that the penguins' habitat was designed with specialist veterinary advice, providing an excellent balance of water and land for their normal behaviours.
