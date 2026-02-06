Alleged assassination attempt carried out on Russia military official
- Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy head of Russia's military intelligence (GRU), was shot in an attempted assassination at his Moscow apartment on Friday.
- He is in a serious condition in hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds to an arm, a leg, and his chest during a struggle with an unidentified assailant.
- Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of orchestrating the attack to sabotage peace talks, an accusation made without immediate evidence.
- Alexeyev, a recipient of the Hero of Russia award, has previously faced US sanctions for alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election and EU sanctions over the 2018 Skripal poisoning.
- The Kremlin confirmed President Putin has been briefed on the incident, with intelligence services investigating, and acknowledged the inherent risks for military commanders during wartime.
