Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Boy becomes first in UK to receive revolutionary gene-editing treatment

Adam Rehman underwent a one-time gene therapy, Casgevy (also known as exa-cel), designed to cure the debilitating blood disorder thalassaemia.
Adam Rehman underwent a one-time gene therapy, Casgevy (also known as exa-cel), designed to cure the debilitating blood disorder thalassaemia. (NHSBT)
  • A 13-year-old boy, Adam Rehman, has returned to the hospital to thank staff after receiving a revolutionary gene-editing treatment for thalassaemia.
  • Adam was one of the first children in the UK to undergo the one-time Casgevy (exa-cel) therapy, which costs £1.65 million.
  • The treatment uses Crispr gene-editing technology to modify his own stem cells, enabling his body to produce healthy red blood cells.
  • Born with beta-thalassaemia, Adam previously required monthly blood transfusions since he was eight months old.
  • The therapy has given Adam "freedom back", allowing him to enjoy activities he couldn't before, according to his nurse.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in